Police in Muskegon County and the FBI are asking for the public’s help, in locating a suspect in a Muskegon Heights homicide.

Darese Dukur Sanders, 25, is charged with open murder in the death of 18-year-old Derek Wade Peterson.

Peterson was shot in the head on June 5 while inside a car parked at Sixth Street and Broadway Avenue.

Investigators believe Sanders has fled Muskegon County and may be out-of-state.

Local prosecutors now have a federal warrant against Peterson for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution

Anyone with information on Peterson’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

