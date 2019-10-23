Police in Muskegon County and the FBI are asking for the public’s help, in locating a suspect in a Muskegon Heights homicide.
Darese Dukur Sanders, 25, is charged with open murder in the death of 18-year-old Derek Wade Peterson.
Peterson was shot in the head on June 5 while inside a car parked at Sixth Street and Broadway Avenue.
Investigators believe Sanders has fled Muskegon County and may be out-of-state.
Local prosecutors now have a federal warrant against Peterson for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution
Anyone with information on Peterson’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.
