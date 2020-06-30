Teen charged in fatal shooting at Muskegon Heights hotel

A 17-year-old is facing charges of open murder and felony firearm.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — A teen has been charged with open murder in the shooting death of a 17-year-old in Muskegon Heights.

Jakari Robertson, 17, was arraigned on two felony charges in Muskegon County's District Court on Tuesday. He faces open murder and felony firearms charges in the death of Aquae Keyes.

Keyes was killed on June 15 in a shooting that occurred on the second floor of the Clarion Inn along Seaway Drive, according to Muskegon Heights Police. Police say a woman at the hotel called 911 to report shots fired.

Robertson's next court hearing is July 14 at 1:30 p.m.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.