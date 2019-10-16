MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Crews spent the morning putting out a vacant house fire in Muskegon Heights Wednesday morning.

According to Lt. Bill Mastenbrook of Muskegon Heights Fire, the garage at the house -- located on the corner of Park Street and West Oakwood Avenue -- burned down. There was also significant damage inside the home.

13OYS

The fire damage caused a gas leak, which then caused additional fire and damage. Fire crews are now waiting for a utility company to arrive on scene to shut the gas off so the fire can be put out completely. Mastenbrook says it should be out in about an hour or so.

Authorities confirm there were no injuries in the incident but do consider the fire suspicious and will continue to investigate the cause.

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.