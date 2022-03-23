Authorities investigating homicide at Muskegon Co. trailer park

Upon arrival, deputies found a 25-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — The Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead Tuesday night.

The incident happened at Apple Carr Village Trailer Park in Egleston Township. Authorities were called to area around 11:10 p.m. on reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, deputies found a 25-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Currently, nobody is in custody. The suspect reportedly fled the scene in an unknown vehicle.

At this time, information is limited as the investigation continues. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 231-724-6259 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.