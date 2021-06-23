Muskegon insurance agent pleads guilty to embezzling clients’ money

63-year-old Charles Booker Jr. was charged with fraud and embezzlement of around $17,000 in February. Today, he pled guilty.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Charles Booker, Jr., a Muskegon insurance agent, pled guilty to charges of fraud and embezzling his clients’ money, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and Financial Services Director Anita Fox announced today.

Between October 2014 and June 2016, Booker collected insurance premiums from 42 clients, but failed to submit the payments to Farmers Insurance.

He also allegedly used expenses from three clients to pay several of the other clients’ premiums, in order to pocket the extra payments.

In February, the 63-year-old was charged with three counts of embezzlement between $1,000 and $20,000 and one count of insurance fraud and using a computer to commit a crime. Officials estimate he embezzled $17,000 in client funds.

The charges set his punishment at up to 16 years in jail and/or $75,000 in fines. On Wednesday morning, at Muskegon County’s 60th District Court, Booker pled guilty to the charges.

Booker also paid $13,764 in restitution before entering the guilty plea. The judge also ordered him to pay $1,500 in fines at his trial Wednesday.

Farmers Insurance honored the insurance policies impacted by Booker’s actions, making the organization the victim of his crimes.

“I’m proud of the work done to ensure accountability in this case. It should serve as a reminder that we stand ready to pursue justice against anyone who violates our laws,” said Nessel in a press release.

“We are pleased to continue our strong partnership with the Attorney General to successfully prosecute criminals like Mr. Booker,” Fox said.

Fox adds that individuals can call (877)999-6442 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to report anyone who commits fraud.

