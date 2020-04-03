MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — For employers in Muskegon County, the effort to find summer help has started even before the first day of spring.

Michigan's Adventure is looking for 1,200 seasonal associates.

The first of two job fairs at the amusement park will take place Thursday, March 5 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Michigan's Adventure Training Center at 4750 Whitehall Rd.

"We want people to start thinking about what they're going to do this summer," said Laure Bollenbach, Director of Marketing and Sales Michigan's Adventure.

The park will open a new Camp Snoopy attraction with rides for young kids and parents. The attraction will add a few jobs at the park in Muskegon County. Bollenbach says currently the park is looking to connect with workers at least 16 years old.

"Whether you're a student, parent, or retiree, or school employee that's off for the summer we'd love for you to come and spend your summer with us," Bollenbach said.

In some ways, Michgian's Adventure sets the calendar for other lakeshore employers competing for the same workers.

It's why Muskegon County posted seasonal jobs in February.

"Five years ago our applicants were probably over 100, and we are lucky to get 30," Hiddema said.

Muskegon County recently increased pay for seasonal help from $8.15 per hour to $11.00. Workers who stay with the county from one summer to the next may qualify for pay increases up to $11.50.

Michigan's Adventure is starting 18-year-old employees at a minimum of $11.50 per hour, those aged 16 and 17 will start at a wage of at least $10.00 per hour.

Bollenbach says workers may also qualify for an attendance-based bonus, food discounts, and free admission perks.

"We have a lot of great benefits, it's a really cool environment," she said.

Muskegon County Pioneer Park Manager Jeff Hiddema needs 18 park rangers, two crew leaders, and dock workers when cruise ships dock at Heritage Landing.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.