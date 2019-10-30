MUSKEGON, Mich. — Hemisphere Design Works called itself the largest kayak manufacturer in the world in 2017.

Management at the Muskegon based company told employees Tuesday they were shutting down their factories and closing the business. Executives have not given a specific reason, but employees think a lost contract with Dick’s Sporting Goods was the last straw.

But although they are losing their jobs, some employees have nothing but good things to say about Hemisphere Design Works management.

“It was just a phenomenal, fun environment,” says Gracyn Sanger. “Our superiors were intelligent, talented people. Things just weren’t panning out.”

“It was probably the best shop I’ve worked in,” says David Bonebrake.

Employees said they were promised pay through Thursday but were told they no longer must report for work. A small staff will remain on the job to assist with the liquidation.

