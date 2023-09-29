Muskegon's Lakeside district welcomes the community for first-ever fall festival

The Lakeside Business District of Muskegon will hold the first-ever Lakeside Fall Festival featuring hayrides, street performances and more.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Lakeside Business District of Muskegon will hold the first-ever Lakeside Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 7 featuring hayrides, street performances and other fall family fun.

The festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is being produced by the Lakeside District Association, Lakeside Business Improvement District and with the support of the City of Muskegon.

Following the redevelopment of Muskegon's downtown area and the residential developments near the beach, Lakeside has become home to 46 businesses ranging from retail to restaurants.

Marge Smith, a member of the Lakeside District Association and owner of Marge's Outstanding Meat and Snacks, said they're holding the festival to bring the community back to the district after the upgrade of Lakeshore Drive in 2019 and the COVID pandemic.

The festival will kick off with a "flash mob" by Water's Edge Fitness and as the day goes on will be filled with hayrides, street performances, a children's obstacle course and games for kids and adults.

In addition to this, there will be a fall photo booth in the Lakeside Pocket Park, a West Michigan Lake Hawks three-on-three basketball tournament, tours of Tiny Digs Lakeshore and a performance from the band “Kindred” at the Marine Tap Room.

Visitors will be able to judge the scarecrows of 24 businesses in the Lakeside Business District competing in a scarecrow contest and enjoy cider and donuts. There will also be face painting and chalk available to decorate the sidewalks.

There won't just be lots to do, but also lots to eat. Food options will include tents with soup from Lake Bluff Grille, brats and hot dogs from MOMS, special pizza slices from Rolling Stone Pizza and Los Burritos at Ghezzi Market.

Restaurants with special menu items for the festival are Marine Tap Room and Greek Shore along with a Bloody Mary Bar at Wonderland Distillery.

The Lakeside Business District businesses are offering a portion of sales as a donation to three local non-profits – the S.S. Milwaukee Clipper, the Michigan Lighthouse Conservancy owners of the Muskegon lighthouses and Heaven Can Wait Animal Haven as a part of Lakeside Gives.

“We want people to visit us on Oct. 7 and leave with a fabulous impression of Lakeside,” said Louise Hopson, owner of Art Cats Gallery. “And then return.”

The district hopes to make the festival an annual event along with Holidays in Lakeside on Saturday, Dec. 2 this year.

