Muskegon launching affordable, on-demand transportation system

The Muskegon area is getting a new transportation system this week, personalized to each rider's preferred pick-up and drop-off location.

MUSKEGON, Michigan — Go2, a new line of on-demand transportation, is coming to the Muskegon area on Wednesday.

The service was made in partnership with Via, a metropolitan transit company. The Muskegon Area Transit System (MATS) and the County Board of Commissioners, the creators of the system, call it an affordable and easy public transportation system for riders in the metro Muskegon area.

Go2 will be available within the cities of Muskegon, Norton Shores, Roosevelt Park and Muskegon Heights, the creators said in a press release.

Rides are offered Monday to Friday from 5 a.m. to midnight, and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Same day booked trips will be $4, and there will be a $2 reduced fare for qualified and senior riders in cities of Muskegon, Norton Shores and Roosevelt Park. A pre-booked trip to and from Muskegon Heights will be $8.

Some fixed-route bus services in the area will be replaced with the personalized ride service.

“Go2 represents an opportunity for technology and public transit to work together to expand access to efficient, convenient and affordable mobility solutions without the need for a private vehicle,” said Via CEO and co-founder Daniel Ramot in a press release.

“We are proud to work with Muskegon Area Transit System to demonstration how flexible, digital solutions can create and extend public transit infrastructure to support Muskegon Metro Area communities in a new way.”

The Muskegon service is Via’s third in Michigan, with routes established in Southeast Michigan and Detroit.

Riders can request rides by downloading the “Go2 by MATS” app, or by calling 231-227-3550. Passengers and drivers will be matched based on location and drivers will direct riders to a nearby “virtual bus stop” for pick up and drop off. The service also offers wheelchair accessible rides.

Passengers must wear masks during their rides in accordance with TSA guidelines at the launch of the service. Creators say vehicles will be cleaned frequently.

