Heavy snow opens Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park

During their first day open, the sports park saw busy trails and first time skiers hoping to find their new winter activity.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — The blizzard that hit West Michigan was actually found to be a blessing for some like Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park.

“We were super excited with this blizzard,” said manager Bill Bailey. “The previous weekend when snow fell everywhere else, it kind of jumped over us because of the lake effect and the wind and everything.”

Bailey said it’s been a busy day with school out for Christmas break, and this is exactly the time they like to be open.

“It’s very rare that we’re open for Christmas break, and we actually did it this year,” said Bailey. “Partially open, as we don’t have the rink open, but this is cool. This is great when we can open around the holidays.”

For those who’ve never tried it like Paige and Trevor Cripps…

“We try and do something different every Christmas, and this is on the bucket list so I thought why not and come out,” said Trevor.

Being out in the elements for the first real snowfall in West Michigan, and doing something new like Cross Country Skiing was a special experience.

“What better time during a once in a lifetime blizzard, what better way to make fun out of that than to come out and do something you’ve never done before,” said Paige.

That sentiment of doing something new, is something Paige also recommends.

“I would absolutely recommend for anybody who is not a winter person to just get out and try it,” said Paige. “Spend some 30 dollars on snow pants and just get out and try it. It will not be regretted.”

While temperatures will rise later during the week, Bailey said that they’re hoping that by keeping snow here at the park packed tight will preserve some of what’s already on the ground.

