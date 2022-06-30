72-year-old Muskegon man completes 40th Trinity Health Seaway Run

Bill Karis has been running the Seaway Run since its second year.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon man finished his 40th Trinity Health Seaway Run over the weekend—and he’s in his 70s.

Bill Karis says it was 40 years ago that he and a friend decided to sign up for a gym membership to get back in shape. That friend, he says, didn’t last more than a week, but after meeting a different group of workout buddies Karis was encouraged to sign up for the Seaway Run. The event was only in its second year.

In the beginning, he says it took friendship and a little peer pressure to keep him going, but he’s been doing the Seaway Run every year ever since, and says he has no plans to stop.

“I’m going to keep doing it until my knees give out or my breathing gives out. I’m ready to go into my 80s," Karis said. "I don’t see a problem. As long as I can do it, I’ll keep doing it. It’s a matter of being healthy, being a role model to your kids, your grandkids and your friends – to just keep moving because age doesn’t forgive anybody.”

The 72-year-old tells 13 ON YOUR SIDE there were some challenges making it to this year’s event. He had hernia surgery just a few months ago, and then contracted COVID-19 just three weeks before the run. He says he was determined to be there for his 40th Seaway Run, and he made it.

His words of advice? Exercise, eat healthy and don’t give up because he says he’s definitely seen the benefits.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.