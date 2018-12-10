OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. (Grand Haven Tribune) - A 28-year-old Muskegon man will spend a minimum of six years in prison for having sex with a 15-year-old Spring Lake Township girl three years ago.

Anthony Theodore will also have to register as a sex offender and will be subject to lifetime electronic monitoring, Ottawa County Circuit Judge Jon Hulsing ordered Monday.

The latest incident resulted in the girl giving birth to a child in December 2016, court officials said. DNA results verified that Theodore is the father of the child.

Officials noted that the man had sex with the girl three times in a five-year period.

Hulsing noted that the man had a significant criminal record. He said that, fortunately, Theodore had a good attorney and was able to plead guilty to second-degree criminal sexual conduct in exchange for not being charged as a habitual offender.

A second man molested the same girl. Emory Hyden, 47, of Spring Lake pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal sexual conduct and was sent to jail for 30 days and put on probation for five years when he was sentenced in July 2017.

