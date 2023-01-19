New Muskegon Museum of Art exhibit highlights dozens of locals and their efforts to give back

A new exhibit at the Muskegon Museum of Art recognizes 50 different people and the work they do to support and inspire others in their community.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A new exhibit at the Muskegon Museum of Art recognizes 50 different community members and the work they do to support and inspire others.

"Through Our Lens" is a collection of black and white photography showcasing people's hands—the hands they use to transform the community through their outreach. People like one Muskegon Heights couple, who fostered dozens of children.

Organizers say each year the museum has a community-based exhibit focusing on those making a difference throughout Muskegon County.

“We have farmers, we have artists, we have a healer. We have all sorts of people," said Kristina Broughton, the museum’s marketing director. "It’s our most diverse show we’ve ever had because it ranges so many demographics that live here in Muskegon.”

The exhibit is entirely local, featuring local art by local artists. Organizers say the idea is to use art and the art of storytelling to uplift the community.

Find out more about the exhibit, which runs through March 12, on the museum’s website.

Admission to the Muskegon Museum of Art is free every Thursday. On Saturdays, the museum offers free admission and art workshops for kids.

