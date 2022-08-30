This West Michigan city was named 'best city to visit with your dog' in the state

Livability names a city in each state with the best spots for our four-legged friends. See the winner in Michigan here:

MUSKEGON, Mich. — It's a big day for lakeshore dog parents.

According to a list published by Livability, Muskegon is the best city to take your dog in Michigan.

The list names a city in each state where there's plenty of activities for our four-legged friends.

Here's the places the article says dog owners visiting Muskegon must go:

"Downtown Muskegon Petsafe Bark Park is the perfect place for you and your mutt to spend an afternoon. It offers separate areas for large and small dogs, and they love getting off-leash time," it reads.

"And if you’re in Muskegon during the summer, make sure to enjoy some barbecue, tacos and beers on The Deck’s beachfront patio. You’ll both love the sand, sun and fun."

Our neighbors to the south, Indiana and Ohio, had Muncie and Grove City featured respectively.

Other dog parks in Muskegon include the following:

See a full list of dog friendly activities in West Michigan here. Check out the other top cities for pet owners here.

