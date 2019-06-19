MUSKEGON, Mich. — City leaders in Muskegon are attempting again to attract a developer to the former Ameribank building at 880 First Street in the city's downtown.

Recently the city was informed a developer interested in the property was walking away from plans for the site. That makes two developers in recent years who've considered projects for what's left of the former bank building, only to walk away.

The city has already invested significant time and money preparing the building for developers. The building was gutted to make the building more attractive for investors.

One proposal called for the building to be sold for $150,000.

A new request for proposals is available on the city's website. The five-story building could be used for residential space on the upper floors with commercial or retail space on the first floor.

Eugene Holland can see the building out the front window to his home. He'd like to see work at the site soon.

"They could do a lot of different things with it," Holland said.

Holland's home and the Ameribank property are surrounded by new developments, old buildings that are being renovated and new homes being built.

Holland knows what he'd like to see on the building's first floor. "A grocery store," he said.

One developer recently toured the site and another is expected to make a site visit very soon.



Interested developers must submit proposals for the site to the city by July 12.

