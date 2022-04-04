Man shot, killed by state troopers near Muskegon

The suspect died at the scene. Neither of the troopers were injured, according to authorities.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — A man was shot and killed by Michigan State Police troopers Monday afternoon.

Police say two troopers with the Grand Rapids Post responded to a report of a breaking and entering in the 2000 block of Sugaridge Drive in Laketon Township. While troopers investigated, a male suspect exited the home and drew a firearm.

Both troopers drew their firearms and shot at the suspect, striking and killing him at the scene.

Neither of the troopers were injured during this incident, and both have been placed on administrative leave while the investigation is ongoing.

Detectives from the MSP 7th District Special Investigation Section are investigating the shooting.

