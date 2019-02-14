MUSKEGON, Mich. — The City of Muskegon is planning to turn another two thoroughfares from one-way-streets into two-way-streets.

Plans for Peck and Sanford Streets will start with engineering work to determine the necessary traffic signal upgrades and modifications needed to make the transition.



Muskegon City Manager Frank Peterson says decades ago Sanford and Peck Streets were used to move high-traffic volumes thru Muskegon and Muskegon Heights. Traffic studies show traffic volumes are now much lower.



The City of Muskegon already turned Muskegon and Webster Avenues into two-two way streets.

"Well the big benefit for us is making the streets a little more live-able, and a little more walk-able," said Peterson. "We don't focus so much on the cars getting from point A to point B, but turning it back into a neighborhood again."

The switch will likely happen in June.

The city of Muskegon Heights is also exploring the possibility of making the same changes to Peck and Sanford Streets in their community.

