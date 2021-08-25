Muskegon police unveil new ice cream truck, give out free treats

'Operation Polar Patrol' was built without any tax dollars. All funds, services, and treats are completely covered by community donations.

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — An event in Muskegon Heights today centered on kids and police-community relations.

With it being one of the hottest days of the summer, it was a perfect opportunity for the Muskegon Sheriff's Office to roll out its new ice cream truck.

"Operation Polar Patrol" was built without any tax dollars. All funds, services, and treats are completely covered by community donations.

Muskegon Sheriff Michael Poulin says the truck will be a regular at community building events all around the county.

"We just plucking away at it, every chance we get to be hands on with the community makes a difference," Maurice Sain, Muskegon Heights Police Chief said.

"So I think with the climate we are in now with law enforcement and the community, they need to see that we are human beings as well and that we enjoy the same things in life. I think once we break down that barrier we can all work together to make our community a safer place."

