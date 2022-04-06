Police investigating incident near Muskegon apartment complex

Information surrounding the incident is currently limited.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Police in Muskegon are investigating an overnight incident near a local apartment complex.

There was a heavy police presence around midnight Wednesday near Tiffany Woods Apartments, located on Roosevelt Road. Authorities responded to the area after receiving a shots fired call.

The Norton Shores Fire Department posted on Facebook shortly after 12 a.m. asking people to avoid the area.

Information surrounding the incident is currently limited. It's still unclear what happened or if anyone was hurt.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

