Muskegon Public Schools hosts job fair amid hiring crisis

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Muskegon Public Schools hosted the Big Red Community Job Fair at 2 p.m. at the District building on Thursday. As a nationwide hiring crisis ravages business across the country, event organizers hoped to combat the issue at the home front in West Michigan.

“I hear at different community meetings that people are always looking for work, and I hear at different business meetings that people are always looking for employees,” says Muskegon Public Schools superintendent Matthew Cortez.

“But this is something we need our community to start working. We need people that needs jobs. We need to help find them.”

The free event held over 18 employers from around the area. They were offering positions in a variety of fields, including trade jobs. Visitors of the fair brought resumes and had meet and greets with potential employers.

Companies in attendance had open positions in schools, fast food, construction, landscaping and more. Muskegon County was also searching for workers.

Those that weren’t able to attend are still able to use their free resources. Interested individuals can register in their database to receive information from potential employers here.

