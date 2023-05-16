Muskegon residents debate management of short-term rentals

This comes as the city commission prepares to draft possible policy changes to how Airbnbs and VRBOs are managed in the city.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Dozens of community members brought their comments and concerns about short-term rentals to Muskegon city leaders Tuesday night. This comes as the city commission prepares to draft possible policy changes to how Airbnbs and VRBOs are managed in the city.

There was a general consensus at the community forum that short-term rentals should remain in Muskegon with regulations.

"We don't want to develop policy in a vacuum," City Manager Johnathan Seyferth said at the meeting.

There are currently about 128 registered short-term rentals in Muskegon, and it is required that owners get a permit from the city for their rentals.

"The community knows that we think we may have more than that in our neighborhoods that may not be registered, so we're aware of that and that's the purpose of this conversation," Community Engagement Manager Deborah Santiago-Sweet said at the meeting.

The city has a live online survey that is open through the end of the month. About 73% of the 500-plus people who have responded so far say they want to continue to allow short term rentals with regulations.

Multiple hosts of these Airbnbs and VRBOs spoke Tuesday night, saying that they are local residents who make sure there aren't problems at their properties.

"I have absolutely no problem with regulations. I think that if you're really invested in your community, you're gonna want those regulations," a local host said during public comment.



"Our short-term rentals are great, it brings tourists to local businesses, we've houses travelling nurses and we've housed people who work for the city," another host added.



"The amount of people who live in our community and own them and maintain them, you are not the norm, you are the exception," a resident said.

An equal amount of neighbors at the meeting cited issues on their block with noise, parking and traffic. There were also concerns about rising property values and a decrease of affordable and available homes because of outside buyers.

"We can't turn into Grand Haven or Traverse City where they have all these jobs that are available but no one that can do them because there's no where to live," another resident added.

City Manager Jonathan Seyferth said they will weigh everyone's comments as they draft a policy before next year's busy summer rental season when it comes to suggestions like caps on short term rentals.

"Other cities have done caps, so I think we have a lot of different options on the table, I don't know if we have one specific direction one way or the other," Seyfeth said after the meeting.

"I would agree, it sounds like there's a general acceptance that short-term rentals are okay, but it's how do we regulate those and make sure the ones we do have and any new ones going forward that folks are playing by the same rules and that they're a compliment the neighborhood and not necessarily a disruption," he said.

On Wednesday morning, the city is opening up a link to submit comments and concerns on local Airbnbs and VRBOs in the area.

