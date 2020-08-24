Authorities ID missing boater's body found in Muskegon River

A 34-year-old Cedar Springs boater was located in the Muskegon River over the weekend.

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — Authorities have identified the body of the boater found in the Muskegon River over the weekend.

According to the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office, 34-year-old Daniel Charles Cyranoski of Cedar Springs was boating in the Muskegon River Saturday evening when his boat flipped over.

According to authorities, Cyranoski was the only person in the boat when it flipped and he was wearing a life jacket — but the jacket slipped off. He was trying to swim to shore when he went under and did not come back up.

A dive team searched the area at the boat launch on 205th Avenue for several hours before suspending the search Saturday.

The search resumed early Sunday morning. The sheriff's office dive team used a side scan sonar and located Cyranoski's body in around 10 feet of water about 25 yards away from the boat wreckage.

There were no other details on the situation released Monday. The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by multiple agencies including Mecosta Township Fire/Rescue, Mecosta County EMS, Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office, Mason County Sheriff’s Office, Big Rapids Department of Public Safety - Fire Division, Big Rapids Township Fire, Mecosta County Hovercraft Team, Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol, and the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office Posse.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.