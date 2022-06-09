Traffic expected as major road in Muskegon goes on a diet on Tuesday

The city plans to reduce the road from its current four lanes down to two after traffic studies suggested it was too large given the number of cars that use it.

Example video title will go here for this video

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Drivers in downtown Muskegon will need to pack their patience for the next several months as a major road goes on a diet.

Work began on Terrace Street Tuesday morning. The city plans to reduce the road from its current four lanes down to two after traffic studies suggested it was too large given the number of cars that use it.

Plans call for replacing it with a 'green belt,' that would eventually connect two nearby bike trails to improve public access.

"The road was way too big for what it needed to be. You know, it was a four- to six-lane road here that saw less traffic than most of our two-lane, two-way streets," said Leo Evan at the Muskegon Department of Public Works.

"It'll be a right-sizing of the road, it'll free up space," he said.

The project's first phase, from Webster to Shoreline Drive, is expected to last through mid-October.

Drivers should use Muskegon Avenue and First Street instead.

When that wraps up, work on Terrace near City Hall between Webster and Apple begins. That's expected to reopen in early December.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.