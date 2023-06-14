Muskegon student who made 'rare' Robin Hood shot was just 4.5 weeks into archery course

This was the first time the class has practiced with targets, too.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — In life, the words Robin Hood bring to mind an unlikely hero who breaks the rules for the greater good. In archery, though, it has an entirely different meaning.

At least, that’s what Matt Clark, an adjunct archery professor at Muskegon Community College tells 13 ON YOUR SIDE.

“It's a real joy to coach all of them. They make me look good, it’s that simple," he said about his students.

This week, Clark witnessed something he’s only ever seen a handful of times in his 30 years coaching — the Robin Hood shot.

“It's a rare thing today," he said. "It's phenomenal."

Like a scene straight from a Disney movie, an arrow hits the exact same spot as another, slicing through the center.

It’s something Clark says is reserved for the pros.

“You have to have a different skill set to do that," he said. “For beginners? Never.”

But it wasn't achieved by an instructor. The feat was made by a student, just four and a half weeks into his archery course, the first time they practiced on targets, with your everyday bow and arrow.

Enter Amadeus Tafe, an MCC student with a name fit for a Greek god — and talent fit for one, too.

“First, I guess I couldn't believe it," said Tafe.

“He's a humble guy," said Clark. "It took him a bit to understand what he did.”

Tafe was in practicing shooting targets for the first time in class. He pulled the string back on his bow and arrow, and bullseye — just not with the target he’d expected.

Tafe says he made the Robin Hood shot unintentionally. In fact, his first reaction was frustration.

“I mean, arrows aren't cheap," said Tafe. "I got these for Christmas."

But Clark has the sense it wasn’t just a fluke. Instead, a testament to his character.

“He has stayed after when he's had to, to learn stuff, he asked for that kind of help. He's dedicated, he's here on time, every time," he said. “It's the kind of student that you want. And I'm grateful."

Introducing Amadeus Tafe, West Michigan's own Robin Hood — in every definition.

“It's hopefully something I can do again intentionally one day," Tafe said.

