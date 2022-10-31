Police ask for help locating suspect after Muskegon teen injured in hit-and-run while biking

Investigators are looking for a dark-colored, possibly maroon, Ford Fusion with front-end damage.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A teenager is injured after a hit-and-run in Muskegon, police say. Officers are searching for the suspect.

The incident happened near Amity Avenue and Oakgrove Street around 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police say a 15-year-old boy from Muskegon had been hit while biking and the suspect drove away.

The teen was transported to Trinity Health with non-life-threatening injuries and officials believe he will make a full recovery.

Investigators is looking for a dark-colored, possibly maroon, Ford Fusion with front-end damage.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Muskegon Police Department at 231-724-6750 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

