MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon woman found a diamond wedding ring buried in the mud near her home, and she wants to find the owner.

“If I lost it, I would be heartbroken,” Debbie Lynn Buckner said. “I would die.”

After recent heavy rain this week, Buckner says a sliver of the ring was poking up through the mud along the driveway at her Muskegon home.

She dug is out, cleaned it off and realized she had found someone’s wedding ring.

She says it is an unusual triangle cut flanked by eight smaller stones around the band.

“It is gorgeous,” she says. “It is so unique. I’ve never seen a cut like this.”

Buckner says none of the neighbors recognized it, so she is using social and mainstream media to try and reunite the ring with its owner.

“I know it’s a shot in the dark,” she says. “I want to see someone who is missing something that they love get it back. I want to be part of that.”

People can message Buckner on the Muskegon Informed Facebook page.

She says the owner will identify the ring by the inscription inside.

“Over 60 people have reached out and asked me if the ring is theirs,” she says. “Nobody’s description of their ring or pictures of their ring even comes close.”

