1 arrested following police chase in and around Muskegon

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — The video above has been submitted by a viewer.

An individual has been arrested following a chase through Muskegon city and county.

The chase started in the City of Muskegon around 6 p.m. Troopers attempted to stop a car involved in a narcotics investigation when the suspect crashed into the patrol vehicle and drove off.

The chase went through several of Muskegon's busier roads, including Apple, Laketon and Seaway.

As the driver headed onto Northbound US-31, police used stop sticks to disable the car.

The chase finally ended near US-31 and Lakewood when troopers performed a precision immobilization technique (PIT).

Police say one cruiser was damaged and three other vehicles also hit the stop sticks in the crash, but no troopers were injured.

The suspect is lodged at Muskegon County Jail pending charges.

