MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. - A driver of a Mercury Mariner, Clark Michels, died in a car crash on Sunday afternoon in Muskegon County.

Police say that around 3:20 p.m. Michels stopped at a stop sign on Fenner Road and N. Buys Road. He then started to drive through the intersection, but he didn't see a Jeep Grand Cherokee that was driving through it.

The vehicles collided in the intersection.

Michels was brought to Hackley Hospital where he was later declared dead. The front seat passenger in his car, Nancy Michels, was also brought to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Jeep, Lindsay Frazier, and her children went the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The Muskegon County Sheriff's Office is still investigating.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM