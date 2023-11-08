Wipeout? 13 OYS' Charlie Tinker gets surfing lessons ahead of Saturday's Great Lakes Surf Festival

The Muskegon-based festival, now in its fifth year on Pere Marquette Beach, will offer lessons, free boards and more.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Cue up your favorite beach tunes...

The Great Lakes Surf Festival will return to Muskegon’s Pere Marquette Beach Saturday.

In its fifth year, the emphasis remains upon getting newcomers involved in the water sport.

“We just really enjoy seeing people get exposed to surfing,” Festival Founder Joe Bidawid related. “There'll be hundreds of people that will learn how to surf and paddleboard here at Pere Marquette for the first time.”

I was invited to join in on a lesson with a member of the organization’s coaching team prior to the festival’s launch.

Though the learning curve was clear from the moment we hit the water, I’m told my very first time out went as well as could be expected!

The West Michigan Freedom Boat Club helped supply the waves, looping back and forth throughout the session.

The event, which begins Saturday at 12:30 and runs into the evening, is staffed by a core of dozens of volunteers.

Aside from surfing and paddleboarding, the event will feature lessons, yoga on the beach, tented areas, raffles and more.

“If you simply attend the event, we give away 10 surfboards and paddle boards and a surf trip to Costa Rica for two,” Bidawid explained. “The lessons--we have four surf sessions. We have four paddleboard sessions. It's an action packed day.”

For more information, visit the Great Lakes Surf Festival website.

