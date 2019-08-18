MUSKEGON, Mich. — A 16-year-old was shot and killed in Muskegon late Saturday night.

The Muskegon Police Department responded to the scene just before 11 p.m. near Smith Street and E Laketon Avenue. Officers found a 16-year-old Muskegon boy in a parking lot with gunshot wounds to his head.

The victim was transported to Hackley Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police said no arrests have been made yet, but the investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has any information on this incident please call the Muskegon Police Department as 231-724-6750 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

