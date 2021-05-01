18-year-old shot and killed in Muskegon, police say

Police said several subjects of interest were in custody but that the shooting was still under investigation.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Police in Muskegon are investigating a shooting last week that left an 18-year-old dead.

According to the Muskegon Police Department, it happened on Dec. 30 around 3:42 a.m. in the 500 block of Glen Oaks Drive.

A press release from the police department said shots were fired in the area and when officers arrived they found the teen, identified as Branson Cooper, suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Cooper was taken to the hospital but has since succumbed to his wounds and died.

Police said several subjects of interest are in custody, but that the incident was still under active investigation.

Anyone with information should contact police at 231-724-6903 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.