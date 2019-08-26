MUSKEGON, Mich. — Authorities in Muskegon are investigating a shooting that left an 18-year-old man dead over the weekend.

According to release from the Muskegon Police Department, the incident happened just before 10 p.m. on Sunday, August 25 in the 1500 block of 7th Street, near West Grand Avenue. Police were initially called to the area on reports of a man down.

When officers arrived on scene, they found an 18-year-old Muskegon man lying in the street. He was shot in the head. Authorities say the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made yet.

The situation is under investigation. If anyone has any information on this incident please call the Muskegon Police Department as 231-724- 6750 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

