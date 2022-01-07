Two documentaries celebrate the heroes of Muskegon Heights

'Muskegon What's To Come' and 'Tiger Pride-Continuing the Legacy' were independently produced.

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Two documentaries all highlighting one city.

Two completely different crews coincidentally both recently debuted or produced two different pieces that tell the story of Muskegon Heights.

Though each covers different ground, the two share something in common beyond their setting.

California transplant Craig Persons, together with a crew of volunteers, is directing and producing a documentary series entitled ‘Muskegon What’s To Come?’

Set in northside institution the US Café, Persons’ interviews local movers and shakers, examining the future of Muskegon Heights.

“Every community has that special place and hub, where anybody and everybody is welcome to come in,” Persons related. “There's 365 days out of the year, right? I took one day and walked in here and whoever was here, that's who I interviewed.”

The specific focus pivots with each episode.

The Muskegon Channel’s ‘Tiger Pride-Continuing the Legacy,’ meanwhile, began as a curriculum project for Muskegon Heights Public Schools Academy System.

While Publisher Andy O’Riley and company set out to fulfill that request, the film they would ultimately produce went well beyond its original purpose.

“It's those small heroes that do something with nothing, that need to have their stories told, because they really make a difference,” O’Riley related. “As generations move along, this idea of we're better than this is what's coming out of this film. And it's time for a new day in Muskegon Heights.”

For more information on ‘Muskegon What’s To Come’ click here.

For more information on ‘Tiger Pride-Continuing the Legacy,’ click here.

