MUSKEGON, Mich. - Two firefighters have been taken to the hospital after an overnight fire. They were injured trying to rescue three people trapped on the second floor of a home.

The fire broke out just before 2 a.m. Friday, Oct. 19, on Glade Street near Forest Avenue, which is just off of Seaway Drive.

While firefighters worked to get the people upstairs out of harm's way, one of the people trapped by the flames jumped out of a window and hit the ladder firefighters were using. That is what caused the firefighter injuries. All three people trapped in the home were able to make it out. They, along with the injured firefighters were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition.

The Assistant Fire Chief tells us working smoke alarms and a closed bedroom door are what saved the lives of those inside.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Matt Gard is the Senior Producer of 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings. If you have a story idea, you can contact him on Twitter, @mgard_wzzm13 or by e-mail, MattGard@wzzm13.com.

