MUSKEGON, Mich. - Two men are in the hospital after shooting at each other in Muskegon. It happened on Smith Street near Holbrook shortly after 7 a.m. Monday, May 7.

Muskegon police found a 37-year-old man with a gunshot wound at the home and say a 26-year-old man was dropped off at a nearby hospital. Both are listed in fair condition.

According to police, the men had a domestic dispute before firing shots at each other.

The father of one of the men says his son came home from work and found the other man with his girlfriend. A neighbors say four or five shots were exchanged before a man in his underwear jumped a fence and ran down the road.

No arrests have been made yet, as detectives with the Muskegon Police Department continue their investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Muskegon Police Department at 231-724-6750 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

