MUSKEGON, Mich. - Police say a 2-year-old girl was taken from her home in Muskegon Township this morning.

According to police, Khaleesi Arlaya Battle was taken by Robert Battle, a 28-year-old black male and Niesha Wright, a 28-year-old black female.

Authorities said Khaleesi Battle's mother was assaulted in the incident.

Khaleesi Battle is 2 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 50 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes, and she was last seen wearing light blue "Frozen" pajamas with a picture of Elsa and Anna on the front.

Police believe Robert Battle and Wright may be headed to Arkansas with the child in an older model, full-size SUV, possibly with an Arkansas registration plate.

If you have any information about their whereabouts, call 911 or Officer Matthew Anderson at the Muskegon Township Police Department at 231-777-1666.

