MUSKEGON, Mich. — Four people were shot in the early morning hours of Friday in Muskegon.

The Muskegon Police Department responded to the 800 block of Oak Street on a report of shots fired around 12:47 a.m. When officers arrived to the scene, they learned the victims had driven away.

Police located their vehicle at Hackley Hospital along with four shooting victims.

A 30-year-old Muskegon man had multiple wounds, a 27-year-old Muskegon Heights man had a chest wound, a 26-year-old Muskegon woman had a leg wound and a 45-year-old Muskegon woman had a leg wound.

All of them are receiving treatment. The men are in critical condition; the women are recovering and police said their prognosis is good.

Muskegon police said preliminary information indicates the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute and the victims know the suspect. No arrests have been made yet.

If anyone has any information on this incident please call the Muskegon Police Department as 231-724- 6750 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

