MUSKEGON, Mich. - The community is invited to a job fair at Muskegon Community College on Tuesday, Oct. 23, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Collegiate Hall.

More than 40 employers will participate. The event, which is coordinated by the MCC Career Services Office, is free and open to all students and community members.

Participants are asked to bring resumes and to dress appropriately for interviewing.

The participating businesses:

• Aflac

• Alliance Home Health Care Services

• Alro Steel

• Best Care Nursing Services

• Best Financial Credit Union

• Comfort Keepers

• Community Home Health Care Services

• DeWys Manufacturing, Inc.

• Engine Power Components

• Fastenal Company

• GA Richards

• Grand Rapids Police Department

• Harbor Hospice

• Harbor Industries

• HGA Support Services

• Hope Network

• Hortech Inc.

• Lake Woods Nursing & Rehabilitation Center

• Menards

• Mercy Health West Michigan

• Meritage Hospitality Group

• Muskegon County Human Resources

• Muskegon State Park

• Newaygo Medical Care Facility

• North Ottawa Community Health System

• Oceana County Medical Care Facility

• Pioneer Resources

• Rogers and Hollands Jewelers

• Seminole Shores Assisted Living Center

• Silver Lake State Park

• Smart Vision Lights

• SpringHill Camps

• Standard Supply & Lumber

• The Rapid

• Trans-Matic Mfg. Company

• Trinity Health Senior communities

• UPS

• US Army / Army Reserve

• Vector Marketing

• Visionquest

• Walker Tool & Die, Inc.

• West Michigan Molding

