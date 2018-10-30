MUSKEGON, Mich. - Plans for a $17 million convention center in Muskegon are already resulting in spin off investment in the city's downtown.

Parkland Properties, owners of the Holiday Inn Muskegon Harbor have started a $6 million renovation project at the 201-room hotel.

"It's a full renovation," said Doug Pollock, G.M. Holiday Inn Muskegon Harbor. "Everything you can see in the hotel."

The proposed convention center will attach to the hotel and to the L.C. Walker Arena.

A groundbreaking is expected in spring of 2019, and it should open in early 2021.

The convention center is expected to increase occupancy numbers at the hotel, especially during shoulder and winter months.

Every room at the hotel will transform with new bedding, furniture and electronics. Bathrooms in each room will also undergo a transformation.

"The rooms are going to be gorgeous," said Pollock. "Top notch, best rooms in West Michigan."

The hotel's restaurant, lobby and halls will also receive major renovations. By May of 2019 the hotel will transition from a Holiday Inn to a Delta by Marriott.

Muskegon's convention center will target small to mid-size state and regional convention business.

Pollock says those are the kinds of events that can fill his hotel for multiple nights in a row.

"it's not just drive in, buy something and drive back out," he said. "You are going to come in here and stay at the hotel, there's economic impact there, but you're going to be here for two or three nights and you're going to go out and get a feel for the place," he said.

