MUSKEGON, Mich. - Job seekers in the Muskegon area -- veterans and non-veterans alike -- are encouraged to check out the 8th annual Veterans Job Fair in Muskegon Thursday.

It starts at 10 a.m. and will wrap around 1:00 p.m. at the L.C. Walker Arena in downtown Muskegon.

There will be 69 employers from various industries at the event to meet with prospective employees. Organizers say its not uncommon to get on-the-spot job offers during the fair.

Those looking to attend should dress for success and come with resumes because interviews may be held at the event.

This year, representatives from DTE Energy will be onsite and looking to fill more than a dozen positions. They are looking to hire motivated individuals with a variety of backgrounds.

The Veterans Job Fair was started in 2012 by former State Rep. Holly Hughes and Dave Eling, former director of the Veterans’ Center of Muskegon County. The Veterans Center of Muskegon County has helped match hundreds of potential employees with employers since its inception.

“We have been very successful over the past 7 years connecting job seekers with employers,” said Hughes. “We have a tremendous amount of talent in our hometown with both our veteran community and our non-veterans, and we want to make sure that there is a place where potential employees and employers can network.”

The following employers have open positions and will be attending the fair:

ADAC

ADAC Plastics

Aerotek

AFLAC

Arconic (Alcoa Howmet)

Bennett Pump

Best Financial

Busche Aluminum

City of Muskegon

Comcast

Consumers Energy

County of Muskegon

Dean Transportation

DeWys Mfg

DISHER

DK Security

DNR – Law Enforcement Division

DTE Energy

Eagle Alloy

EDU Staffing Solutions

Engine Power Components

Epi Breads

Fasttracks

First General CU

Forge Industrial Staffing

GE Aviation

Goodwill Industries

Great Lakes Diecast

Herman Miller

HGA Support Services

Home Pros of West Michigan

JOST International

Kautex

Kelly Services

Knoll

Kuperus Trucking

L-3 CPS

Magna Engineered Glass

Manpower

MasterTag

Mercy Health

Meijer Inc.

METS

Michigan Dept. of Corrections

Michigan National Guard

Michigan’s Adventure

MOKA

Muskegon Family Care

New York Life

Non Ferrous Cast Alloys

Nowac Machined Products

NPR of America, Inc

Port City Group

Preferred Employment & Living Supports

RAMI

Scherdel Sales and Technology

Sintel

Speedway

State of Michigan Dept. of Treasury

Sun Chemical

Tele-Rad Inc. & TR Tactical

TGW

Two Men and a Truck

US Census Bureau

US Customs & Border Protection

Webb Chemical

Wesco

West Michigan Molding

West Michigan Works!

