MUSKEGON, Mich. - Job seekers in the Muskegon area -- veterans and non-veterans alike -- are encouraged to check out the 8th annual Veterans Job Fair in Muskegon Thursday.
It starts at 10 a.m. and will wrap around 1:00 p.m. at the L.C. Walker Arena in downtown Muskegon.
There will be 69 employers from various industries at the event to meet with prospective employees. Organizers say its not uncommon to get on-the-spot job offers during the fair.
Those looking to attend should dress for success and come with resumes because interviews may be held at the event.
This year, representatives from DTE Energy will be onsite and looking to fill more than a dozen positions. They are looking to hire motivated individuals with a variety of backgrounds.
The Veterans Job Fair was started in 2012 by former State Rep. Holly Hughes and Dave Eling, former director of the Veterans’ Center of Muskegon County. The Veterans Center of Muskegon County has helped match hundreds of potential employees with employers since its inception.
“We have been very successful over the past 7 years connecting job seekers with employers,” said Hughes. “We have a tremendous amount of talent in our hometown with both our veteran community and our non-veterans, and we want to make sure that there is a place where potential employees and employers can network.”
The following employers have open positions and will be attending the fair:
- ADAC
- ADAC Plastics
- Aerotek
- AFLAC
- Arconic (Alcoa Howmet)
- Bennett Pump
- Best Financial
- Busche Aluminum
- City of Muskegon
- Comcast
- Consumers Energy
- County of Muskegon
- Dean Transportation
- DeWys Mfg
- DISHER
- DK Security
- DNR – Law Enforcement Division
- DTE Energy
- Eagle Alloy
- EDU Staffing Solutions
- Engine Power Components
- Epi Breads
- Fasttracks
- First General CU
- Forge Industrial Staffing
- GE Aviation
- Goodwill Industries
- Great Lakes Diecast
- Herman Miller
- HGA Support Services
- Home Pros of West Michigan
- JOST International
- Kautex
- Kelly Services
- Knoll
- Kuperus Trucking
- L-3 CPS
- Magna Engineered Glass
- Manpower
- MasterTag
- Mercy Health
- Meijer Inc.
- METS
- Michigan Dept. of Corrections
- Michigan National Guard
- Michigan’s Adventure
- MOKA
- Muskegon Family Care
- New York Life
- Non Ferrous Cast Alloys
- Nowac Machined Products
- NPR of America, Inc
- Port City Group
- Preferred Employment & Living Supports
- RAMI
- Scherdel Sales and Technology
- Sintel
- Speedway
- State of Michigan Dept. of Treasury
- Sun Chemical
- Tele-Rad Inc. & TR Tactical
- TGW
- Two Men and a Truck
- US Census Bureau
- US Customs & Border Protection
- Webb Chemical
- Wesco
- West Michigan Molding
- West Michigan Works!
