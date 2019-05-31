MUSKEGON, Mich. - In honor of the 75th anniversary of D-Day, there are a number of events happening in Muskegon this weekend.

The USS LST 393 will be hosting a three-day tribute starting Friday at the Mart Dock, dubbed D-Day Plus 75.

13 ON YOUR SIDE's Kristin Mazur got a chance to go below deck on the LST 393 and see firsthand some of the history behind the ship.

On Friday, there will be a reenactment on board the USS LST 393, providing a living history to commemorate military veterans. There will be free ship tours, rides and games for children available on Friday, but Saturday is when all the action really takes place.

On Saturday, there will be a pancake breakfast at 8 a.m., an honor ride around 8:20 a.m., a pin-up contest around 11 a.m. and a battle re-enactment at 1 p.m. Because of the simulated gunfire and sirens during the re-enactment, the Muskegon Police Department will be in the area.

The entire event is free and open to the public. To see a full list of what's happened and when this weekend, check out the Muskegon D-Day Facebook page.

More information is at www.lst393.org or by calling 231-730-1477.

