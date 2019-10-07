MUSKEGON, Mich. - A new hotel experience is coming to the lakeshore later today.

The Grand Trunk Train Depot in Muskegon has been renovated into a new, boutique hotel called the Depot. There will be a grand ceremony and ribbon cutting Wednesday, July 10.

The owners, who also own Fatty Lumpkins Sandwich Shack, posted the news to Facebook last month.

The three rooms of the Depot will feature 14-foot ceilings and maintain some original architecture, including the hardwood floors, exterior doors and trim.

There will be tours and refreshments from Fatty Lumpkins Sandwich Shack, Unruly Brewing Co. and Pigeon Hill! Come at the grand opening festivities. The event starts at 5 p.m. at 683 W. Western Ave.

Inside one of three rooms at the Depot in Muskegon, Mich.

The Depot / Facebook

