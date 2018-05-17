MUSKEGON, Mich. - A Muskegon County jury Wednesday evening found Jeffrey Willis guilty in the 2013 abduction and murder of a Norton Shores gas station clerk whose body has never been found.

Jury deliberations lasted 90 minutes.

Willis, 48, showed no emotion as the verdicts were read at 6:40 p.m. He faces mandatory life in prison when he returns to Muskegon County Circuit Court for sentencing on June 12.

Willis is already serving a mandatory life term for the June, 2014 murder of Rebekah Bletsch, who was fatally shot while jogging. Willis is also accused in the 2016 abduction of a teenager who escaped his van, sought help from a nearby resident and went to police, leading to his arrest. The teen, who was 16 at the time, testified at the two murder trials.

Willis became a household name in West Michigan following a search of his home and van on May 17, 2016. Willis has been in police custody ever since that morning.

"I do remember being here in the office and getting phone calls about what was being discovered," said D.J. Hilson, Muskegon County Prosecutor.

Much of the evidence needed to get Wednesday's guilty on all counts verdict was found during a search of Willis' home on Sheridan Drive including the murder weapon used in the Bletsch homicide, and incriminating computer files.

Still much of the case against Willis relating to Jessica Heeringa was circumstantial. "When we are talking about a circumstantial case, every little piece does play a role and does have value," said Hilson.

Unlike at the first murder trial Willis didn't testify. "Honestly I was surprised," said Hilson.

The remaining charges against Willis, including one for allegedly secretly recording girls undressing and they could be dismissed.

"We haven't made a hard decision on what will happen next," said Hilson.

Hilson hopes someday Willis offers investigators the information needed to completely close the Heeringa case. "This is just a small victory," said Hilson. "We can bring some closure by finding her body, that's going to be a big priority."

