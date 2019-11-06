MUSKEGON, Mich. — After months of work, the City of Muskegon is ready to move forward with the second phase of Midtown Square.

City leaders say phase one, which included construction of nine single family homes, was a big success.

All of the homes are now sold.

Phase two includes the construction of 10 townhouses and six single-family homes along Monroe Avenue.

The city is using a $3 million loan from the state land bank to do the in-fill housing

"So it gives us the opportunity to attract more residents or new residents," said Frank Peterson the Muskegon City Manager. "It gives us the opportunity for our residents to move within the city, upgrade their housing or maybe even downgrade the size of their housing if they want."

Construction on the homes and townhouses is expected to begin later this year.

The city hopes to keep the residences affordable and sell at price point that will allow phase two to break even.

