MUSKEGON, Mich. — Authorities say a 21-year-old Muskegon man has been taken into custody as a person of interest in the shooting death of Da'Monte Neal.

According to a press release from the Muskegon Police Department, officers arrested a person of interest Monday evening.

Twenty-one year-old Da'Monte Neal was found laying on the ground outside a home on Orchard Avenue with a gunshot wound in his back on Monday around 1:15 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Family told 13 ON YOUR SIDE Monday that Neal was a new father, a 2017 Muskegon High School graduate and member of the school's football team.

The investigation is ongoing. If anyone has any information on this incident please call the Muskegon Police Department as 231-724- 6750 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

RELATED VIDEO:

More Muskegon/Muskegon Heights News on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.