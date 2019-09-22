MUSKEGON, Mich. — Saturday, a group of motorcyclists participated in a poker run that started at Lakes Mall in Muskegon. The event was raising money for Ashley Young's family.

Last week a jury found 30-year-old Jared Chance guilty of second-degree murder in the death of 31-year-old Ashley Young, the Kalamazoo County woman whose partial remains were found beneath a tarp and in a box at Chance's Grand Rapids home.

The poker run is raising money for a reward that the family can offer for information that leads to finding the rest of Young's remains.

"Today is all about trying to get closure for this family," said DJ Brown, the event organizer. "Trying to make things happen to get Ashley's remains returned, so the family can have closure, and trying to put together some money for a reward to make that happen."

RELATED: Ashley Young's mother says she needs daughter's missing remains to heal

RELATED: Jared Chance found guilty in woman's 2018 murder and dismemberment

Young's mother, Kristine, was at the event. She and other people there wore shirts that said "#JusticeForAshley" in bright pink and "Let's bring her home."

Kristine Young said pink was one of her daughter's favorite colors.

"Her favorite color was glitter. And I would tell Ashley, 'Ashley that's not a color.' And she'd look at me and go, 'Mom, that's a color.' And then pink with sparkles and teal," she said.

Young said the day was all about just trying to bring her daughter home.

Following the poker run, there was an after party at Pat's Roadhouse in Muskegon. For those that could not attend either fundraiser, but would like to donate, they can give money to an account at Tri-Cities Credit Union.

Brown said many of the motorcyclists participating in the ride did not know Ashley Young or her family.

"They know somebody in West Michigan needs help and bikers in West Michigan have got huge hearts," he said.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.