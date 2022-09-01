14-year-old among 2 injured in Muskegon shooting Thursday night

Dispatch says that multiple people were taken into custody following the incident. Trinity Health is currently on lockdown.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon County dispatch says a 14-year-old is one of the two victims to have been injured during a shooting on the Lakeshore Thursday evening.

Officials also say the incident occurred on Amity Avenue in Muskegon.

It is unknown at this time the severity of injuries, but dispatch says there were multiple people taken into custody.

Trinity Health is currently on lockdown and officials says it is in relation to the shooting.

13 ON YOUR SIDE also has a crew on the scene and we're looking to learn more.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.