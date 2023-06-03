ATF to help investigate origins of Muskegon area marina fire

With millions of dollars worth of damage expected inside the Safe Harbor Great Lakes marina after it caught fire Monday, the ATF is lending its expertise.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Federal agents are helping out Muskegon fire investigators after a fire damaged 150 boats at a Muskegon area storage facility Monday.

The fire started inside a building at Safe Harbor Great Lakes Marina, and spread to about three or four boats, authorities said, but all vessels inside suffered some sort of damage.

That damage is estimated to be in the millions, and that's exactly why Muskegon Public Safety is enlisting the help of the ATF.

Deputy Director of Muskegon Public Safety Jay Paulson said a Grand Rapids-based ATF agent who specializes in fire will help investigators find out what caused the blaze.

No firefighters were hurt while battling the fire, and no other injuries were reported.

Some sections of the building were cut open during the fire suppression efforts in order to ventilate the smoke.

Authorities say that bystanders attempted to enter the building, hampering firefighting efforts.

