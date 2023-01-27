ATTACK of the Bloodsuckers opens in Muskegon!

A new exhibit dealing with creepy and crawly bloodsuckers is now open in Muskegon. Here's how to check it out!

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Have you ever wondered what purpose mosquitos, leaches, and other biting insects and animals serve in the natural world?

That question and more can be answered at the Muskegon Museum of History and Science, where the Attack of the Bloodsuckers has just landed! From vampire bats, to ticks, and other parasites, this exhibit deals with the science of what wants to turn you into a human snack.

Museum Executive Director Melissa Horton tells 13 ON YOUR SIDE this exhibit is about all the things that "give us the heebie jeebies."

Horton says "We're going to be exploring that and why they're important, and you know, you think that we may not need them, but everything usually has a purpose. So why do we have to have mosquitoes? What do they do? What are they good for? What are they bad for? And the same things with things like ticks, lice, leeches, bedbugs, all the fun things."

Horton says that once a month they will have a free family Friday fun night with this exhibit, where they'll be open until 7:30 pm. Also during the run of this exhibit they will periodically be bringing in guest speakers. Additionally, there will be a blood drive with the Red Cross on May 1.

The exhibit will be open during the museum's regular hours from now through May 13 if you want to come check it out!

