Beach Street closed in Muskegon due to sand in the road

Beach Street between Beachwood Park and the roundabout is closed in Muskegon as crews work to clean up the sand that's getting vehicles stuck.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon Road is shut down after high winds over the weekend made it impossible to drive on Monday morning.

The City of Muskegon shut down Beach Street between Beachwood Park and the roundabout after deep sand blew over the road.

13 ON YOUR SIDE spotted a vehicle getting stuck in the sand, and the city said other vehicles also got stuck.

City officials said the road is usually shut down later in the winter season.

"Usually we do it around Christmas. So we'll have to do our cleanup today. And we'll kind of make an evaluation to see what the weather looks like in the future. I don't think we have any immediate plans to permanently or longterm, close it for the rest of the season," Public Works Director Leo Evans said.

Over the summer, the US Army Corp. of Engineers performed dredging work on the Muskegon Channel.

